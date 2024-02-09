'Proud' Afif Revels In Qatar's Dream Run

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Akram Afif once again stole the limelight, becoming the trailblazer for the reigning Asian champions as they marched into the final for the second time in a row.

In a thrilling semi-final clash that captivated over 40,000 fans at Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday, Qatar, helped by goals from Jassem Gaber Abdulsallam, Afif and Almoez Ali, edged past Iran with a nail-biting 3-2 victory to secure their place in the title clash against Jordan tomorrow.

The 27-year-old Al Sadd star continued his key role in his national team's success, scoring a magnificent curling shot that showcased his talent and solidified his status as tournament's standout player. That goal was his fifth of the competition as he trails Iraq's Aymen Hussein by just one goal in contention for the golden boot.



Top spots to watch Asian Cup Qatar 2023 final Lopez hails Qatar's fighting spirit

Read Also

Afif, who won the best player award in the match, expressed his delight in reaching his second Asian Cup final.

“Thank Allah for the victory and for helping us continue our journey in the tournament successfully,” he said.

Reflecting on the victory, Afif shared his pride, stating:“This victory was not easy. We are very proud of ourselves and our fans. Congratulations to our fans and all those who stood by us.”

The former Asian Player of the Year said the team is learning from every match or tournament they play.

“Every tournament that we play, we learn a lot from,” said Afif.

“The World Cup was our first time. Yes we hosted it but frankly, that was difficult,” the charismatic striker said, referring to the disappointing run at the Qatar 2022 where the hosts lost all their group matches on debut to make an early exit.

“Now the Asian Cup is the second tournament we've played at home and now we have that experience and we're showing that we can improve with every passing tournament,” the playmaker said.



Akram Afif celebrates during the semi-final against Iran.

Afif's journey in this tournament has been outstanding, having scored a total of five goals in six matches. His contributions have been pivotal to Qatar's quest for back-to-back Asian Cup titles, a feat only achieved by a select few. Alongside Ali, the duo has terrorized defenses, combining for seven goals and becoming Qatar's lethal weapons in attack.

As Qatar prepares to face Jordan in the final, the spotlight will once again be on Afif and his ability to shine.

When Al Annabi clinched the Asian title in UAE four years ago, Afif scored Qatar's third goal against Japan in the final to seal the historic victory.

With Al Annabi standing on the brink of making history again, Afif fired a warning shot ahead of Saturday's blockbuster final, saying,“(Qatar) deserve tonight's win and hopefully the best is yet to come.”