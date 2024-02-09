'Luck Was Not On Iran's Side'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ehsan Hajsafi blamed luck for Iran's heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Qatar in their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 semi-final at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday.

Trailing 3-2 with the match in added time, Iran had a couple of opportunities to draw level but luck deserted them as their bid for a fourth continental title came to an end.

“We really had the belief that this team could become the AFC Asian Cup champions again,” said a disappointed Hajsafi, who plays his club football for Greek side AEK Athens.

“However, despite trying our best to win the game, luck was not on our side.”



Iran had enjoyed a bright start to the match with Sardar Azmoun netting in the fourth minute but Qatar placed themselves firmly in the driver's seat through efforts from Jassem Gaber and Akram Affif.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh's 51st minute penalty drew Iran level but the hosts found an extra gear with Almoez Ali striking the winner in the 82nd minute as Qatar moved within a match of winning the title for a second time.

“We started the game strongly, scored the first goal but had to fight our way back to draw level. When we tied the game at 2-2, we thought we could win the match, but unfortunately, we couldn't,” said Hajsafi.

“I'm very disappointed with this defeat and would like to apologise to the Iranian fans. Despite creating more opportunities compared to all our previous matches, luck was not on our side, preventing us from reaching the final,” he said.