Katara Brings Curtain Down On Activities Accompanying Asian Cup

Doha, Qatar: In a fun family atmosphere that combines entertainment, arts and sports, the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara will bring down the curtain tomorrow evening on its activities accompanying the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which lasted for about 30 continuous days. The fans of the continental championship enjoyed a wide variety of innovative activities and experiences from diverse cultural activities, which included introducing visitors to the aesthetics of Qatari and Asian heritage and arts.

The last days have witnessed a large crowd turnout that exceeded expectations to watch the semi-final matches of the Asian Cup, in a wonderful and exciting atmosphere reflected by the huge crowds of fans who followed the historic match in which the Al Annabi national team won over its Iranian counterpart, from four giant display screens distributed over the four sides of Al Hikmah Square in Katara, which provided a distinctive and incomparable experience for the visitors of the Cultural District.

On the other hand, the artists participating in the fine art competition held by Katara under the title“Customs and Traditions of the Peoples of Asia” are close to completing their artistic works, as about 80 male and female artists from different nationalities participated in the competition that was held inside the corridors of Katara and in front of the public, to present artistic works. It is inspired by the cultural dimensions of the Asian continent, which unleashed the talents and artistic potential of artists, to create their paintings in various styles and artistic schools and with various materials and painting techniques, and achieve a rhythmic unity that focuses on the values of coexistence and communication between peoples and the meeting of civilizations.