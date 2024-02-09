Top Spots To Watch Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the excitement builds for the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 finals, Doha is buzzing with anticipation as Qatar prepares to take on Jordan in a showdown at the iconic Lusail Stadium tomorrow, February 10, at 6pm. From the streets of Katara to the serene shores of the Old Doha Port, residents and visitors alike have a plethora of options to catch the action-packed match for free.

For those heading to Cultural Village Katara, down at Al Hikmah Square, four giant display screens await, ensuring everyone has a prime view of the game. But the excitement doesn't stop there; Katara is abuzz with various activities celebrating the spirit of the Asian Cup, from cultural performances to artistic workshops and lively parades.

Meanwhile, the Expo 2023 Doha's Fan Zone, located in the Cultural Zone, has an immersive viewing experience where people can watch the match on a big screen, with ample seating areas for thousands of viewers. Alongside screening the finals, the zone hosts an array of sports activities, including a paintball battle zone, engaging football matches, and mesmerizing laser shows that captivate spectators of all ages.



At the picturesque Old Doha Port, football enthusiasts can soak in the atmosphere at multiple locations, complete with traditional Qatari sea-related shows, balloon twisting performances, and enchanting bubble shows, ensuring a memorable evening from 4pm to 10pm.

In the Industrial Area, fans can watch at three locations – the football grounds in Asian City accommodation and Barwa Baraha, and the Activities Zone in the Barwa Workers Recreation Complex in Al Khor, offer free screenings of the finals. Cultural activities and community performances further enrich the experience from 4pm to 10pm.

Moreover, malls, hotels, and beaches across the city are joining in the excitement by screening the finals, providing ample opportunities for fans to gather and cheer for their teams. From Abu Sidra Mall, Lagoona Mall, Mall of Qatar, 900Park, Hotel Park Doha and the scenic B12 Beach Club Doha, there's a venue for everyone to enjoy the match.

For a more exclusive experience, Msheireb Downtown Doha offers tickets starting from QR30 at Barahat Msheireb, providing access to the final match. Additionally, the Asian Sikka Sikkat Wadi Msheireb celebration continues until Saturday, showcasing the rich customs and cultures of the participating countries in the Asian Cup 2023, making it a must-visit destination from 4pm to 12am.