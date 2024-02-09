Haldwani Violence: 'Decided To Continue The Demolition Drive Because...' Nainital DM Vandana Singh

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The district magistrate of Nainital Vandana Singh on 9 February held a press conference to share about the violence in Haldwani following an anti-encroachment drive. The DM said the decision to continue the demolition drive was done because there was no stay on the assets.“A legal process to remove the encroachment is being carried out at various places and so it was done here too...Our teams and resources moved and nobody was provoked or harmed...No actions were taken (by Police and administration) to cause harm to life and property...The demolition drive began peacefully...Despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half an hour attacked our municipal cooperation team...”\"...It is an empty property that has two structures, which is not registered as religious structure or has been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a Madrasa..,\" she added the conference, she also added that action of encroachment was taken after the High Court's order. Notice and time for hearing were given to everyone.
“...After the HC's order action has been taken against encroachment at various places in Haldwani...Everyone was given notice and time for hearing...Some did approach the HC some were given time while some were not given time. Where time was not given demolition drive was conducted by PWD & Municipal Corporation. This was not an isolated activity and was not targeted to a particular asset...”\"...According to official information till now, two people have died,\" she said. However earlier, State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman said that four people had died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura while more than 100 policemen were injured, as reported by news agency ANI News Live Updates:She said that the demolition drive started peacefully and despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half an hour attacked the municipal cooperation team. A second mob arrived with petrol bombs, leading to an unprovoked confrontation.“The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention...Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation's team...It was planned that the day the demolition drive will be conducted the forces would be attacked...The first mob with stones were dispersed & the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. This was unprovoked and our team did not use any force...”Recounting the harrowing incident, Singh said that police station a police station was surrounded by a mob. Those inside the station were attacked with stones and petrol bombs, while vehicles outside were set on fire.“\"...Later, the police station was surrounded by the mob and those inside the police station were not allowed to come out. They were first pelted with stones & then attacked by petrol bombs. The vehicles outside the station were set on fire & due to the smoke, there was suffocation due to the smoke...Tear gas and water cannons were used only to safeguard the police station...”Calling the incident unfortunate, Singh added that accused will be identified and strict action will be taken. \"The police station has been completely damaged by the mob...This is an unfortunate incident. The accused will be identified and strict action will be taken. This (incident) was not communal. I request everybody to not make it communal or sensitive. Any particular community did not retaliate...This was an effort to challenge the state machinery, state govt and the law and order situation...A briefing will be done again in the evening...\"
