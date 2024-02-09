Mumbai-Bound Indigo Flight Returned To Delhi, Airline Calls It Precautionary Measure Due To 'Momentary Foul Smell'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight returned to the national capital on Friday morning, with the airline saying that it was precautionary due to a \"momentary foul smell\".The flight 6E 449 returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in a short time after takeoff a statement, IndiGo said there was a \"momentary foul smell\" and the pilot following standard operating procedures landed back in Delhi as a precaution details could not be immediately ascertained.\"An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers,\" the airline said, two of IndiGo's Delhi-Mumbai flights had experienced considerable delays, over which Shaadi CEO Anupam Mittal called out the airline for its \"inhumane\" treatment of passengers on social media platform X.According to Mittal, his IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai was held up on the tarmac for over 45 minutes, with passengers forced to remain inside the aircraft to save costs. And then his flight from Mumbai to Delhi was delayed by over 2 hours. Mittal was dissatisfaction with the lack of a refund offered by the airline.“Kya ho gaya tumko IndiGo. Mum-Delhi > 45-minute delay on the tarmac without AC so u can keep costs down. Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket. DGCA this is inhumane and should be made illegal,\" Mittal said in his post had then offered him an apology for the inconvenience and detailed the causes of delay. \"Mr Mittal, we extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by the delay of your morning flight from Mumbai, which was inadvertently delayed by 30 minutes due to unforeseen traffic congestion. Additionally, we regret to inform you that the delay on the Delhi-Mumbai route resulted from an unexpected medical emergency on the incoming flight. Please rest assured that we understand the importance of your time and the impact such delays can have on your travel plans. We genuinely regret the inconvenience this would have caused.\"(With PTI inputs)

