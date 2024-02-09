Haldwani News Live Updates: Uttarakhand CM Orders Strict Action Against Rioters

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Haldwani News Live Updates: Four people died and over 100 police personnel were injured after violence erupted in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive. \"Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura and more than 100 policemen were injured,\" said State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman. Following the unrest, the district administration suspended internet services and ordered the closure of all schools and colleges. \"Internet services suspended after violence in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani in which so far 4 people have died and more than 100 policemen were injured. The administration has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges,\" Nainital District Administration. Uttarakhand government has put a high alert in the state as a precaution after the violence. Earlier, four companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to Haldwani in Nainital district after violence erupted on Thursday in Banbhoolpura during an anti-encroachment drive Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said the madrasa and the mosque stood on an illegally encroached government land and the demolitions were carried out in the heavy presence of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel in compliance with a court order. Angry residents, including women, in large numbers descended on the streets to protest the action as the demolition of the two structures began. They were seen breaking barricades and arguing with the police personnel engaged in the demolition exercise all LIVE Updates on Haldwani News here
MENAFN09022024007365015876ID1107832130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.