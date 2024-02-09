Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal Left Speechless At 'Hum South Bombay Mein Rehte Hain' Comment | Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In a recent episode of Shark Tank India, Shaadi CEO Anupam Mittal was seen flabbergasted by the monthly salary drawn by management of startup Nasher Miles Read | 'Going beyond mere narratives...': Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal responds to founder-investor rowShruti Kedia Daga, Founder & Marketing Head of Nasher Miles draws ₹5.75 lakh, Lokesh Daga, Founder & CEO of Nasher Miles draws ₹7 lakh, and Abhishek Daga Founder & Chairman of Nasher Miles, draws ₹7 lakh monthly Read | Shark Tank India: Startup accused of making false claims after boAt's Aman Gupta, Lenskart's Peyush Bansal strike dealNasher Miles is a D2C brand that is involved in making trendy travel luggage Read | Shark Tank India: What happens once a deal is struck on screen? Anupam Mittal says...Aman Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar were part of the panel, as investors, on the show Read | Shark Tank 3 gets 12 judges: Ashneer Grover mocks 'audition of sharks' as Varun Dua, Radhika Gupta and others join panelAfter the founders of Nasher Miles revealed their salary, Mittal was surprised and confirmed if their salary was on an annual or monthly basis. To which Shruti Kedia replied that she lives in South Bombay.“Anupam hum South Bombay mein rehte hain,” Kedia was seen saying company's sales as claimed in the pitch was around ₹11 crore responded that it has been 20 years that he has been making companies and selling them. However, he still doesn't take away this amount of salary was also a never-seen-before, face-off between the pitchers on Shark Tank India. Among whom Assembly and Nasher Miles were pitted against each other episode was part of season three of country's own business reality TV series, Shark Tank India.
