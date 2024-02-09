Land-For-Jobs Scam Case: Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Daughters Appear Before Rouse Avenue Court

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court here on Friday in connection with the Land-for-Jobs scam case, Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocates also reached the residence of Misa Bharti, RJD MP and daughter of the Rashtriya Janata Dal president.A PMLA court had earlier issued notices against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary to be present on February 9, 2024, for further trial in the alleged 'land for job scam', the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) stated in a release ED had filed a prosecution complaint (PC) on January 1, 2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and two companies--A K Infosystems Private Limited, A B Exports Pvt. Ltd.--before the Special Court (PMLA), New Delhi, in the alleged scam premier agency initiated investigations based on an FIR registered by CBI related to land for job scam alleging that Lalu Yadav, the then Railway Minister, indulged in corruption for the appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways during the period 2004-2009 candidates were told to transfer land as a bribe in return for jobs in Indian Railways as per FIR. The CBI has also filed a charge sheet ED alleged that Lalu's kin--Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav--who are accused in the prosecution complaint--received the land parcel(s) from family of candidates (who were selected as Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways) for nominal amounts taking cognizance of the charge sheet, the court said that there is sufficient ground to take cognizance had submitted that in 2006-07, AK Infosystem was formed by Amit Katyal and its business was IT data analysis. No real business was done. Instead, several land parcels were bought by the company. One land parcel pertains to the main predicate offence, which is land for a job company was transferred in the name of Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav in 2014 for the consideration of ₹one lakh, ED submitted January 9, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in Land for a job scam money laundering case. ED has named Bihar's ex-CM Rabri Devi, her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary, and Amit Katyal. Two firms, AB Export and AK Infosystems, have also been accused.

