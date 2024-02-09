OTT Releases This Week: From The Nun II, Bhakshak To Guntur Kaaram Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including The Nun II, Bhakshak, Guntur Kaaram and Captain Miller are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Let's have a look Nun IIPlot: Set four years after the first film, Sister Irene faces the demonic nun Valak again, this time in a French boarding school, leading to a series of chilling events: HorrorCast: Taissa Farmiga, Anna Popplewell, Katelyn Rose DowneyPlatform: JioCinemaRelease Date: February 8Aarya Season 3 Part 2Plot: In the series' final episodes, Aarya combats the criminal underworld to protect her family, facing ACP Khan's pursuit and seeking vengeance: Crime/ThrillerCast: Sushmita SenPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: February 9BhakshakPlot: A fearless journalist investigates crimes against women in a shelter, confronting formidable foes: DramaCast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, Durgesh KumarPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: February 9Guntur KaaramPlot: This action drama is about a boy getting his mother back to his family: Action/DramaCast: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi BabuPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: February 9Jorugaa HusharugaaPlot: A romantic drama exploring love's intricacies and workplace dynamics: Romance/DramaCast: Viraj Ashwin, Pujita Ponnada, Sonu Thakur, Siri HanumanthPlatform: Prime VideoRelease Date: February 9Captain MillerPlot: In pre-independence India, a former British Army soldier embarks on a brave journey: Action/DramaCast: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, John KokkenPlatform: Prime VideoRelease Date: February 9Khichdi 2: Mission PaanthukistanPlot: The Parekh family embarks on a humorous adventure, promising laughs and fun: ComedyCast: Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, JD Majethia, and morePlatform: ZEE5Release Date: February 9LantraniPlot: An anthology of three short films, \"Lantrani\" examines human quirks through unique stories and performances: DramaCast: Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Nimisha Sanjayan, Bolaram DasPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: February 9Palasher BiyePlot: A Kolkata couple navigates love and societal values in this Bengali drama: DramaCast: Somraj Maity, Mimi ChakrabortyPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: February 9KaateraPlot: This action drama explores land rights and social justice in Karnataka: Action/DramaCast: Darshan, Aradhana Ram, Jagapathi Babu, and morePlatform: ZEE5Release Date: February 9A Killer ParadoxPlot: Lee Tang's life changes after a defensive act leads to a man's death, with detective Jang Nam Gam on his trail: Crime/ThrillerCast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Hee Jun, Hyun Bong SikPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: February 9

