OTT Releases This Week: From The Nun II, Bhakshak To Guntur Kaaram Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including The Nun II, Bhakshak, Guntur Kaaram and Captain Miller are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Let's have a look Nun IIPlot: Set four years after the first film, Sister Irene faces the demonic nun Valak again, this time in a French boarding school, leading to a series of chilling events: HorrorCast: Taissa Farmiga, Anna Popplewell, Katelyn Rose DowneyPlatform: JioCinemaRelease Date: February 8Aarya Season 3 Part 2Plot: In the series' final episodes, Aarya combats the criminal underworld to protect her family, facing ACP Khan's pursuit and seeking vengeance: Crime/ThrillerCast: Sushmita SenPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: February 9BhakshakPlot: A fearless journalist investigates crimes against women in a shelter, confronting formidable foes: DramaCast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, Durgesh KumarPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: February 9Guntur KaaramPlot: This action drama is about a boy getting his mother back to his family: Action/DramaCast: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi BabuPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: February 9Jorugaa HusharugaaPlot: A romantic drama exploring love's intricacies and workplace dynamics: Romance/DramaCast: Viraj Ashwin, Pujita Ponnada, Sonu Thakur, Siri HanumanthPlatform: Prime VideoRelease Date: February 9Captain MillerPlot: In pre-independence India, a former British Army soldier embarks on a brave journey: Action/DramaCast: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, John KokkenPlatform: Prime VideoRelease Date: February 9Khichdi 2: Mission PaanthukistanPlot: The Parekh family embarks on a humorous adventure, promising laughs and fun: ComedyCast: Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, JD Majethia, and morePlatform: ZEE5Release Date: February 9LantraniPlot: An anthology of three short films, \"Lantrani\" examines human quirks through unique stories and performances: DramaCast: Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Nimisha Sanjayan, Bolaram DasPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: February 9Palasher BiyePlot: A Kolkata couple navigates love and societal values in this Bengali drama: DramaCast: Somraj Maity, Mimi ChakrabortyPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: February 9KaateraPlot: This action drama explores land rights and social justice in Karnataka: Action/DramaCast: Darshan, Aradhana Ram, Jagapathi Babu, and morePlatform: ZEE5Release Date: February 9A Killer ParadoxPlot: Lee Tang's life changes after a defensive act leads to a man's death, with detective Jang Nam Gam on his trail: Crime/ThrillerCast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Hee Jun, Hyun Bong SikPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: February 9
MENAFN09022024007365015876ID1107832119
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.