Baba Siddique Quits Congress After Nearly 5-Decade Long Association, To Join Ajit Pawar's NCP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar on Friday (February 9) announced that Baba Siddique, a former minister of state and prominent Congress leader, is set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The transition is scheduled on February 10 evening, with indications of more additions to the party on February 11.

Baba Siddique, formerly a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra, formally resigned from the Congress party. The seasoned politician, known for his role as a minority face within the Mumbai Congress, had also served as a minister during the tenure of the Congress-NCP coalition government.

Who was 'Mauris Bhai'? The man who shot Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during Facebook Live

It is reportedly said that the upcoming event in Bandra is poised to mark Baba Siddique's formal entry into the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The move is seen as a strategic political shift, raising questions about the dynamics within Maharashtra's political landscape.

As the veteran leader aligns himself with the NCP, the political implications of his decision are likely to unfold in the coming days.

Taking to X, Baba Siddique formally announced his decision to part ways with the Indian National Congress party after a substantial 48-year association. Expressing gratitude for the significant journey, Siddique said, "Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect."

Baba Siddique, a seasoned political figure, boasts a noteworthy political career, having served as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009. His contributions extended to various ministerial roles, including Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour, and FDA from 2004 to 2008.

Uttarakhand violence: Four dead, over 100 police injured in clash; Schools shut, internet disconnected

Notably, Siddique had previously served as a Municipal Corporator for two consecutive terms from 1992 to 1997. Currently holding pivotal positions, he serves as the Chairperson and Senior Vice President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and the Parliamentary Board of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.