Euro 2024 Dilemma: Gareth Southgate Keeps England Managerial Decision Open

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gareth Southgate has hinted that he won't make a decision about his future as England manager until after Euro 2024, emphasizing that performance won't be the sole factor influencing his choice. Despite expectations of his departure after the tournament, similar speculations arose before the 2022 World Cup. Southgate remains focused on preparing for Euro 2024, expressing enthusiasm about the upcoming campaign. While leaving the possibility of staying open, he discussed England's Nations League draw and praised Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid.

When directly questioned about his decision, Southgate responded with a firm "no," emphasizing the need to evaluate the summer's outcome. He stressed the importance of delivering top-notch performances and making decisions that benefit everyone. Southgate maintained a relaxed demeanor, emphasizing his current focus on ensuring a successful tournament this summer.

Regarding the determining factor for his decision, Southgate stated that the Euro 2024 outcome may not be the sole determinant. Despite not directly addressing the potential influence of overseeing a player like Bellingham, he commended the Real Madrid forward's exceptional form.

Southgate discussed the possibility of assessing Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the Euros, acknowledging the young player's impressive start. While avoiding a direct response to Marcus Rashford's recent issues, Southgate mentioned that England is observant of everything happening on and off the pitch, with squad selections looming in a few weeks.

Speaking warmly about Jordan Henderson's move to Ajax from the Saudi Pro League, Southgate noted that playing in a European League will make it easier to assess the midfielder's performance. England's Nations League draw, which includes Ireland, Finland, and Greece, could bring scrutiny to Jack Grealish and Declan Rice. Southgate backed the duo to handle any potential boos and praised Rice's significant contributions to the national team over the past four years.

