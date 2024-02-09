Kareena Kapoor Looks STUNNING In Power Suit; Gives Out Boss Lady Vibes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kareena Kapoor Khans recently took to her Instagram to share some pictures of her in a power blue coloured suit when she attended an event at Doha. Let's check out her pictures
The Pataudi begum stunned in a powder blue suit and pants. Her exquisite diamond necklace steals the show
The Kapoor 'Kanya' gave out boss vibes. The elegant and minimalist diamond bracelet is to die for
Kareena Kapoor slayed the look in her minimalist no-makeup make-up look and nude lips. Her bright koh eyes set the game apart
The oversized rosette detailing on one corner of the suit is just the trend we need to follow. Bebo has laid the path!
Powder blue coloured stilettoes just matches her look and her overall attire perfectly
On the work front she was last seen in 'Jaane Jaan'
Her next release will be 'The Buckingham Murders' directed by Hansal Mehta
