Kareena Kapoor Looks STUNNING In Power Suit; Gives Out Boss Lady Vibes

Kareena Kapoor Khans recently took to her Instagram to share some pictures of her in a power blue coloured suit when she attended an event at Doha. Let's check out her pictures

The Pataudi begum stunned in a powder blue suit and pants. Her exquisite diamond necklace steals the show

The Kapoor 'Kanya' gave out boss vibes. The elegant and minimalist diamond bracelet is to die for

Kareena Kapoor slayed the look in her minimalist no-makeup make-up look and nude lips. Her bright koh eyes set the game apart

The oversized rosette detailing on one corner of the suit is just the trend we need to follow. Bebo has laid the path!

Powder blue coloured stilettoes just matches her look and her overall attire perfectly

On the work front she was last seen in 'Jaane Jaan'

Her next release will be 'The Buckingham Murders' directed by Hansal Mehta