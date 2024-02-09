BREAKING | Pakistan General Elections 2024: Former PM Nawaz Sharif Wins His Seat From Lahore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Prime Minister and PML-N leader, Nawaz Sharif has emerged victorious in NA-130 Lahore, defeating PTI-backed candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

The PML(N) leader, who returned to the country last October after four years in self-imposed exile abroad, is believed to have the Pakistan military's blessings.

Within weeks of his return, Sharif's convictions were overturned. His lifetime ban from holding political office was removed, paving the way for his almost certain victory in the elections. Since he came back to Pakistan, the 74-year-old three-time PM has been making peace statements concerning India, saying he wants to improve ties with the neighbouring country.

Earlier, PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the party will form the government in the Centre and Punjab. In a post on X, she said that the results were still being received by the party's election cell.“Due to the unavailability of mobile and internet services, it became difficult to get the results,” she said, adding that the party's position was“strong”.

Pakistan is holding its 12th general elections as it grapples with political upheavals and economic crises. About 12.85 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots to elect a new National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, and four provincial legislatures.

