SHOCKING! 'Would Have Been Better If Jadeja Was Not A Cricketer': Father Reveals Strained Relationship

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anirudhsinh Jadeja, the father of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has revealed the strained nature of their relationship. He expressed regret over Ravindra's career choice, suggesting that it would have been better if he hadn't pursued cricket. Furthermore, Anirudhsinh raised concerns about his daughter-in-law Reevaba, stating that her primary focus appears to be on financial matters.

In a candid interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Anirudhsinh disclosed the stark reality, asserting that there is currently no connection between him, his son Ravindra, and Ravindra's wife Reevaba. The lack of communication has led to a considerable breakdown in their relationship. Controversies began surfacing shortly after Ravindra's marriage, creating a significant rift.

Presently residing alone in Jamnagar, Anirudhsinh highlighted the emotional pain caused by the separation from his son. He expressed bewilderment at the influence Reevaba seemingly holds over Ravindra, describing it as a perplexing situation. Anirudhsinh conveyed his deep-rooted feelings, suggesting that life might have taken a different, more positive trajectory if Ravindra hadn't chosen cricket.

These revelations provide insight into the complex family dynamics surrounding the Jadeja family, shedding light on the challenges and fractures that have unfolded in recent times.

Also Read:

'Shared false information': AB de Villiers' U-turn after Virat Kohli-Anushka expecting 2nd child comment