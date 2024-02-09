Kerala: 19 Days Since Assistant Public Prosecutor's Suicide, Probe Makes No Progress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: The investigation team has faced criticism for not questioning the officials who were subject to departmental actions, even after 19 days in

Assistant Public Prosecutor Aneeshya's suicide case. Meanwhile, the investigation team has gathered official documents, including the laptop used in Aneeshya's office, as part of their ongoing efforts.

The City Crime Branch justifies its approach by stating that it prefers to conduct interrogations after obtaining scientific evidence.

An Assistant Public Prosecutor, S. Aneeshya, committed suicide on January 21, 2024 in Kollam. The suicide happened after writing a farewell note and posting a status on social media. The relatives claimed that Aneeshya has faced brutal work-related mental torture in her office.

Aneeshya's superior, Deputy Director of Prosecution Abdul Jaleel, and his colleague APP Shyam Krishna were suspended by the investigation team. The explanation is that there is no clear scientific evidence that the DPP's work harassment, mental pressure, and APP's mockery are behind the suicide. Additionally, the investigation team is awaiting the results of WhatsApp message verification.

The Paravur Magistrate took the statement of relatives about Aneeshya's mental problems. The CCTV visuals of Kollam court were collected based on the statement that he received taunts in the meeting. Lawyer Kundera Jose and Congress leader Bindu Krishna briefed the Bar Association on the allegations that Aneeshya was threatened by the Additional Public Prosecutor in the Kollam Court. The Kollam Bar Association General Body will convene to decide on the matter.





