Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Share Pregnancy Post, Expecting First Child

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Friday, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to their Instagram to share that they are expecting their first child together.

Couple expecting first child

On Friday, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to their Instagram to share that they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram she shared a picture which read, " 1 + 1 = 3".

Sharing pictures she wrote, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been officially married since 2020, however, they celebrated their wedding on October 4, 2022.

The couple married in 2022 after dating for a long period and officiated their wedding, which spanned Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.



Richa will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Mirzapur 3' and 'Metro in Dino' among others.