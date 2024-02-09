BREAKING: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan Offers Prayers At Ram Temple In Ayodhya (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amitabh Bachchan offers his prayers at Ayodhya at the newly inaugurated Ram temple.

Weeks after the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan visited the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday to offer prayers. It is worth noting that the superstar was among the list of invitees for the January 22 ceremony that was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per reports, the superstar will also be inaugurating a showroom of Kalyan Jewellers in Ayodhya. The actor happens to be the brand ambassador of Kalyan Jewellers.



In January, while attending the pratistha divas the actor took to his twitter to commemorate that it was a day filled with relevance of divine spirit. The actor wrote, ''A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory, the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at Shri Ram's birth.. Not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description''.