'Results Are Out There For You To See': Top Quotes Of Nirmala Sitharaman In Lok Sabha On White Paper

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (February 9) initiated discussions on the 'White Paper', presenting it as a factual record intended for posterity. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman highlighted the responsible nature of the 'White Paper on the Indian Economy and its impact on the lives of people of India.' She underscored its role in providing an objective account of the economic landscape, serving as a record for future generations, particularly the youth, to comprehend the endeavors undertaken by a visionary Prime Minister in restoring India's glory.

Sitharaman's introduction to the 'White Paper' emphasized its objective nature, aiming to furnish factual information about the economy. The document is poised to serve as a testament to the collective efforts made to navigate through economic challenges, ensuring transparency and accountability in recording the nation's economic trajectory.

The Finance Minister formally presented a motion related to the 'White Paper' in the Lower House. However, the document faced opposition from Kerala MP NK Premachandran, who argued that allegations against the UPA after a decade were unjust. AITC's Saugata Ray also introduced a substitute motion challenging the contentions presented in the 'White Paper.'

The parliamentary discourse on the document reflects diverse perspectives on its portrayal of the economic journey, adding layers of complexity to the ongoing discussions in the Lok Sabha.

Here are top quotes from Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on White Paper:

1. "The Common Wealth Games scam during the UPA government's tenure brought humiliation to the entire country."

2. "10 years of one government with some crisis & 10 years of a different government with different crisis. The comparison shown in this 'White Paper' clearly says how if the government handles it with true sincerity, transparency and putting the nation first, the results are there for everybody to see."

3. "India suffered a huge loss because of the Coal Scam at the hands of the UPA government."

4. "Could not handle the global financial crisis and today are lecturing about how to handle it."

5. "Nothing was done to protect the interests of the country but continued scandals over scandals. They left the country in such a situation."