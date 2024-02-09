Saraswati Puja 2024: 6 Celeb Approved Sarees For Vasant Panchami

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Saraswati Puja is around the corner, yellow is the hue for this spring festival. Here are 6 looks from our favourite celebrities giving us inspiration for much awaited festival
Kangana Ranaut looks elegant in this yellow Benarasi saree from her closet
Deck up in this Ananya Panday inspired yellow organza saree for a more modern look
Rhea Chakraborty slays in this light lemon yellow see-through saree. Slay the modern sassy bong look in this attire
Janhvi Kapor looks elegantly beautiful in this traditional yellow tissue saree and hair-do bun
Though yellow is the colour for the season, you can also take a a cue from Kiara Advani's pastel green chikankari saree
Take a cue from Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan if you are in the mood to go simple this Saraswati Puja. Wear this yellow salwar, wear minimal jewellery to keep it simple, elegant
