Bengaluru: Young Man Commits Suicide Because His Girlfriend Left Him

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A heart-wrenching incident unfolded near Parappa's Agrahara Police Station, a young man tragically ended his life by hanging himself following the departure of his girlfriend. The deceased, identified as Anbu Arasan, a 24-year-old native of Tamil Nadu, took this drastic step on January 18.

Anbu, who was employed at a private company near Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru, found companionship in Vidya, a fellow worker who had undergone a divorce. The pair's relationship blossomed within the confines of their workplace, leading to a shared living arrangement in a rented house in Rayasandra for the past year.

However, the course of their love story took a tragic turn as discord surfaced between the couple. Allegedly, Anbu became increasingly possessive and controlling, expressing discomfort when Vidya interacted with her colleagues. Despite warnings and confrontations from Anbu, Vidya felt compelled to maintain her social connections, causing a rift in their relationship.

The breaking point came when Vidya decided to distance herself from Anbu, unable to endure his stifling behavior any longer. Devastated by her departure, Anbu succumbed to despair and took his own life by hanging himself at home.

Subsequently, a case was registered against Vidya based on a complaint filed by the deceased's grieving parents, accusing her of inciting Anbu's suicide. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to this tragic event, hoping to shed light on the complexities of the relationship and its aftermath.