Who Was Chaudhary Charan Singh, Former Prime Minister Of India To Receive Bharat Ratna?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the 5th Prime Minister of India from July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980. Recognizing his significant contributions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on X that the Centre has decided to confer the prestigious Bharat Ratna on Chaudhary Charan Singh. The honor is dedicated to commemorating his unparalleled dedication to the country, particularly his lifelong commitment to championing the rights and welfare of farmers.

PM Modi, in making the announcement, lauded Chaudhary Charan Singh's multifaceted contributions to nation-building. From his roles as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, Chaudhary Charan Singh consistently prioritized the advancement of the nation.

PM Modi highlighted Singh's steadfast resistance against the Emergency and commended his unwavering dedication to the welfare of farmers during a crucial period in India's political history. The Prime Minister described Chaudhary Charan Singh's commitment to democracy and advocacy for the rights of farmers as an enduring inspiration for the entire nation.

Born on December 23, 1902, Chaudhary Charan Singh's foray into politics was shaped by his involvement in the Indian Independence Movement inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. Starting from 1931, he actively participated in the Ghaziabad District Arya Samaj and the Meerut District Indian National Congress, enduring imprisonment twice under British rule.

Before India gained independence, Charan Singh, as a member of the Legislative Assembly of the United Provinces elected in 1937, developed a keen interest in laws adversely affecting the village economy. He gradually formulated his ideological stance against the exploitation of land tillers by landlords.

From 1952 to 1968, he emerged as one of the "three principal leaders in Congress state politics." Notably, his prominence grew in Uttar Pradesh during the 1950s as he played a key role in drafting and ensuring the passage of groundbreaking land reform laws, guided by then Chief Minister Govind Ballabh Pant.

Charan Singh gained national visibility in 1959 when he openly opposed Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's socialistic land policies during the Nagpur Congress Session. Despite facing challenges within the factional Uttar Pradesh Congress, he became the voice for middle peasant communities across castes in North India.

Advocating for disciplined government spending, consequences for corrupt officials, and a robust approach to the demands of government employees, Charan Singh's clear policies set him apart within the factional Uttar Pradesh Congress. In April 1967, he defected from the Congress, joined the opposition, and became the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

During the 1977 Lok Sabha Elections, the fragmented opposition united under the Janata Party banner, thanks to Charan Singh's persistent efforts since 1974. His path to becoming Prime Minister in 1979 was paved by the support of Raj Narain, the Chairman of Janata Party-Secular, who assured Charan Singh of his elevation to the Prime Ministerial position.

