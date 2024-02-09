Karnataka Govt Signs Agreement With KFW Bank For Bengaluru Sub-Urban Railway Project

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The eagerly anticipated Bengaluru Sub Urban Railway Project has taken a leap forward with the official signing of an agreement between the Karnataka government and KFW Bank. With a cost estimate of ₹4561 crores, this ambitious project aims to revolutionize the city's commuter experience and alleviate the perennial issue of traffic snarls.

During a press conference, Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil highlighted the significance of the agreement, emphasizing its role in addressing the burgeoning transportation needs of Bengaluru. He revealed that the project, initially approved in 2021, encompasses the development of sub-urban rail corridors spanning four sectors, promising improved connectivity and convenience for approximately 10 lakh passengers daily.

The funding structure of the project entails a collaborative effort, with the state and central governments each contributing 20% of the total cost, while the remaining finances are being arranged through the bank. This inclusive approach reflects a concerted effort to ensure the timely and efficient execution of the project, crucial for curbing traffic congestion in one of the world's major cities.

Scheduled for completion by 2027, the Bengaluru Sub Urban Railway Project is set to comprise a total length of 148 kilometers, serving commuters across 58 strategically located stations. The four identified corridors - Bengaluru to Devanahalli, Chikkabanavara to Benniganahalli, Kengeri to White Field, and Heelalige to Rajanakunte - are poised to enhance connectivity and accessibility for residents and visitors alike.