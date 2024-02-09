World Pizza Day 2024: 7 Pizzas You MUST Try

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrate World Pizza Day with classics like Margherita and Pepperoni, or try innovative options like BBQ Chicken and Hawaiian. Whether you're a meat lover or a veggie enthusiast, there's a perfect pizza for everyone's taste buds
A classic Italian pizza topped with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil leaves, and a drizzle of olive oil. Its simplicity allows the flavors of the fresh ingredients to shine
A staple in pizzerias across the globe, pepperoni pizza features a generous layer of spicy pepperoni slices atop a base of tomato sauce and melted cheese
A controversial yet popular choice, Hawaiian pizza combines the savory flavors of ham and mozzarella cheese with the sweetness of pineapple chunks
This pizza features a barbecue sauce base topped with tender pieces of grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and a blend of cheeses
Loaded with variety of toppings, supreme pizza typically includes Italian sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms, offering a flavor-packed experience
A cheesy delight, this pizza showcases a blend of four cheeses such as mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, and ricotta, creating a rich and indulgent flavor profile
Perfect for veggie lovers, this pizza is topped with an assortment of colorful vegetables like bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and olives
