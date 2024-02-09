Breakthrough Surgery: In A First, 'Smallest' Pacemaker Successfully Implanted At AIIMS Bhopal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a remarkable medical feat, AIIMS Bhopal has successfully implanted one of the smallest pacemakers in a patient, marking a significant advancement in cardiac care. According to a press release, the decision to replace the existing pacemaker with a smaller intra-cardiac device was made after careful consideration of the patient's condition and medical history, with the procedure covered by insurance.

The patient, a woman, presented at the Cardiac OPD with her existing pacemaker and wires protruding from her body, accompanied by a severe infection at the site. This complex scenario, which has only been addressed twice in the state, represents a pioneering achievement for a government hospital in the region, as highlighted in the press release.

The presence of the old pacemaker and wires posed a significant challenge to the medical team at AIIMS Bhopal. However, under the leadership of Dr. Kislay Srivastava, Dr. Madhur, and Dr. Bhushan Shah, the team successfully eliminated the infection and proceeded to replace the pacemaker with an intra-cardiac device.

The innovative surgery involved inserting a new, smaller device directly into the heart, eliminating the need for chest incisions and external wires. This breakthrough not only ensures effective management of the patient's heart rhythm complications but also minimizes discomfort and recovery time.

The collaborative efforts of the cardiology and cardiovascular surgery teams, which included Dr. Yogesh Niwariya, Dr. Kishan, Dr. Surendra, Dr. Vikram Vati, alongside the CTVS team, were instrumental in achieving this milestone.