Chris Gayle To Captain Telangana Tigers In The Star-Studded Indian Veteran Premier League's Inaugural Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chris Gayle is poised to lead the Telangana Tigers in the upcoming Indian Veteran Premier League's inaugural season, commencing on February 23. The tournament features prominent teams such as VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team is set to include four to five renowned players from around the world.

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and overseen by 100 Sports, the cricket community will witness the participation of cricket legends like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Munaf Patel, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and more during the competition.

The inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) is scheduled to kick off on February 23, with all matches taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The grand finale is set to be held on March 3.

