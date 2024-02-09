In-Flight Wi-Fi Service Market Soars To USD 8.2 Million In 2023, Set To Reach Dizzying Heights Of USD 10.7 Million By 2030 | Marketdigits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Service Market was valued USD 8.2 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 10.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " In-Flight Wi-Fi Service Market ” , by Offer (Hardware {Antenna, Wireless access point, Wireless LAN controllers, Wireless Hotspot gateways, Other}, Service {Implementation & Integration services, Network planning and designing services, Video streaming services, Others}), Technology (Air to ground technology, Satellite technology, Ku band, Ka band ,SBB) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Service Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 8.2 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 10.7 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 3.4% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Offering, Technology , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Market Overview

The Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Service market occupies a pivotal role in the contemporary food industry, offering convenience and quick solutions to consumers with increasingly busy lifestyles. This market segment encompasses a diverse range of products, Air travel has become an integral part of modern life, and as technology continues to advance, airlines are offering more amenities to enhance passengers' experiences. One such amenity is in-flight Wi-Fi services. The availability of Wi-Fi on airplanes has revolutionized to stay connected during our journeys. With the availability of Wi-Fi services, Spirit Airlines has unlocked a world of possibilities for its passengers. With in-flight Wi-Fi, passengers can stay connected to the digital world throughout their journey. They can check emails, browse social media, stream movies, and keep in touch with loved ones. This connectivity can make long flights more enjoyable and productive.

The In-flight Wi-Fi market benefits the industry by tapping into evolving consumer needs, creating opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and suppliers to adapt and thrive. This segment aligns with the demand for on-the-go services and addresses the time constraints faced by individuals, thereby driving market growth. Additionally, the In-flight Wi-Fi market fosters global supply chain efficiencies, encouraging collaboration among airlines diverse in the ecosystem. Its contribution to technology diversification and technological advancements underscores its role as a key driver of industry evolution, making it a vital component in meeting the dynamic demands of today's consumers.

Major Vendors in the Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Service Market:



Aer Lingus

Aeroflot

Air Canada

Air Asia

British Airways

Cebu Pacific Air

Delta Air Lines

Ecostar Corporation

Emirates

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

Gogo Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Kymeta Corporation

SITA

Thales Group

Thikom Corporation Viasat

Changing possibilities for technological advancement

One of the primary drivers for the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Service market is the significant shift in consumer lifestyles. The fast-paced nature of modern life has led to an increased demand for convenient and easily accessible technology options. The potential technological enhancements for current In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) technologies, including upgrades like the 2Ku satellite systems and LTE-based DA2GC. In the absence of specific link property details, we analyze the parameter space by emulating the network, adjusting a single link parameter doubling bandwidth, reducing packet loss rates, and minimizing link latencies. This doubling is based on the advancements in 2Ku satellite technology, precisely doubling the bandwidth of existing Ku systems through channel bonding.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Gowing connectivity with digital world

Raising expectation of passengers for internet access

Increasing Disposable Income Increase in collaborations among airline and technology

Opportunities:



Technological Advancements

Increasing demand for connectivity

Focus on affordability and compatibility Globalization and Cultural Diversity

Advancements in Direct Air to Ground Connectivity

Direct Air to Ground (DA2G) technology is the major competitor to satellite-based connectivity solutions for the aviation industry. The major advantages over satellite are much lower latency of the connection due to a much shorter round trip delay and lower cost per bit because the terrestrial network is less expensive to deploy, maintain, and upgrade over time. Direct air-to-ground will be the most cost effective solution to connect flights over landmasses such as short and mid-range flights Direct Air to Ground relies on cell technology to link airplanes and the ground, utilizing three main components: Aircraft Station, Ground Station, and Direct Air to Ground network core. The Aircraft Station consists of a radio receiver, transmitter, and network tools for in-flight entertainment. Cell towers but more spread out, communicates with passing flights. Direct Air to Ground operates its own networks similar to modern cell networks, overseeing aircraft movements and tower handovers. Ground Station receives flight data, routes it through Direct Air to Ground network, and then connects it to the public Internet.

North America dominates the market for In-flight wi-fi service.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Service market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. Dominates and continues to thrive due to the widespread adoption of connected devices and the demand for seamless inflight connectivity. Major airlines invest heavily in advanced technologies, offering high-speed Wi-Fi and enhanced entertainment options to cater to passengers' expectations. The competitive landscape fosters innovation, with companies striving to improve coverage and bandwidth. The U.S. market particularly benefits from a diverse consumer with a host of airlines already offering the service to their passengers.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the In-Flight Wi-Fi Service market. But with only a few airlines currently offering the service on its fleets, those that do can use this to their advantage, India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized habits. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making In-flight wi-fi services increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the food processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, embracing the connected aircraft, investing heavily in new technologies to ensure passengers have access to inflight broadband on their fleets. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient food options.

The Satellites Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Service market, using satellites for in-flight Wi-Fi has become popular because it allows planes to stay connected over remote areas without ground internet service. This is especially important for long flights over oceans or large bodies of water. Satellites offer a more stable connection compared to other systems, which can be affected by obstacles like buildings. Using satellite technology for in-flight Wi-Fi also ensures consistent coverage and faster speeds. Different satellite bands, such as Ku-band, Ka-band, and L-band, can be used for in-flight Wi-Fi, and the best choice depends on factors like the type of aircraft, flight route, and desired connection speed. Each band has its pros and cons. The popularity of in-flight Wi-Fi using satellites has been growing, and it's likely to continue in the future.

Segmentations Analysis of In-Flight Wi-Fi Service Market: -



By Offering



Hardware





Antenna





Wireless access point





Wireless LAN controllers





Wireless Hotspot Gateways



Other Hardware



Services





Implementation & Integration services





Network planning and designing services





Support services





Video streaming services (IFE)

Others

By Technology



Air to ground technology



Satellite technology



Ku-Band



Ka-band

SBB (Switch broadband)

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

