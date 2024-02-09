Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Share And Size Exceed To $7.0 Billion By 2030 | Healthy CAGR Of 7.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hospital-acquired infection, known as nosocomial infection, can occur in people who are admitted to hospitals or healthcare institutions for various reasons. Patients of all ages, from children to the elderly, who have undergone surgery, are susceptible to such illnesses. Gastrointestinal infection, surgical-site infection, respiratory infection, bloodstream infection, urinary tract infection, bone &joint infection, and cardiovascular system infection are the most prevalent infections. Nosocomial infection, also known as hospital-acquired infection, is an infection or toxin that exists in a specific location, such as a hospital, and can be contracted by a patient who visits or is admitted to the hospital for any reason other than this infection. Hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market opportunities.
• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. In-depth analysis of the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies

List of Key Players:
● JOHNSON & JOHNSON
● HOLOGIC, INC.
● DANAHER CORPORATION
● ABBOTT LABORATORIES
● MERCK KGaA
● ECOLAB
● PFIZER INC.
● STERIS PLC
● BAYER SCHERING PHARMA LLC
● BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

The Hospital-Acquired Infection (HAI) Diagnostics Market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation criteria:● Type of Infection: HAIs can be caused by different pathogens, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. The market can be segmented based on the type of infection, focusing on specific pathogens or groups of pathogens.● Diagnostic Method: HAIs can be diagnosed using various methods, including culture-based methods, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and others. The market can be segmented based on the diagnostic method employed for detecting HAIs.● Product Type: This segment focuses on the different types of diagnostic products available in the market. It can include instruments, reagents, kits, and consumables used for HAI diagnosis.● Infection Site: HAIs can occur in various parts of the body, such as bloodstream infections (BSI), urinary tract infections (UTI), surgical site infections (SSI), respiratory infections, and others. The market can be segmented based on the specific infection sites.
● End User: The market can be segmented based on the end users of HAI diagnostics, such as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others.
● Geography: The market can be segmented based on geographic regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have different prevalence rates, healthcare infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks, which can impact the demand for HAI diagnostics.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:
• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?
• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?
• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?
• What are the trends of this market?
• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?
• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?
• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?
• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2023?
• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?
• Which region has more opportunities? 