7 VHP Men Held In K’Taka For Assaulting Muslim Youth Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

(MENAFN- IANS) Chikkamagaluru, (Karnataka) Feb 9 (IANS) Karnataka police arrested seven VHP activists on Friday for assaulting a Muslim youth over allegations of 'Love jihad' in Chikkamagaluru District.

The assault on the youth had taken place in Alduru town on Friday.

The parents of the girl allegedly targeted by the youth also lodged a complaint against him, accusing him of attempted kidnap and cheating in the name of love.

The parents of the youth also lodged a counter complaint against the assault on their son and the seven men were held by the police.

There is tension in Alduru town over the development and police have beefed up security.

According to police, Ruman, who is a dance master, was wooing a minor girl.

A group of VHP activists accused him of 'Love jihad' and barged into his office. They assaulted him after locking it from the inside.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the matter. Police are investigating the incident.

