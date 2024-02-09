Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Put Under House Arrest In J&K’S Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 9 (IANS) Anjuman Auqaf, the management of historic Jamia Masjid in J&K's Srinagar city, said on Friday that senior separatist leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been put under house arrest by the authorities.

Anjuman Auqaf said that in order to prevent him from delivering the Friday sermon, authorities have placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in house arrest inside his Nigeen residence on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

A large congregation of devout Muslims has assembled at the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of old Srinagar city and at the Hazratbal shrine to offer the congregational Friday prayers.

Friday is an auspicious occasion as it follows the holy night of the 'Meraj' (The night of ascension of the Prophet of Islam to Heaven) according to the Muslims. The UT government has declared a public holiday across J&K on Friday to allow devotees offer congregational prayers.

