Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Trends 2024-2032, Size, Share, Growth And Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report by Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Application, Battery Type, Battery Capacity and Region 2024-2032 ”, the global electric commercial vehicle market size reached US$ 119.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,023.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.91% during 2024-2032.

Electric commercial vehicles refer to self-propelling automobiles that are designed to operate on battery-based electric engines. These vehicles include numerous low- to heavy-duty automobiles, such as buses, vans, trucks, tractors, harvesters and loaders. Widely used for transporting goods as well as passengers, these vehicles are characterized by several operational benefits and low maintenance costs. Consequently, they find numerous applications across the agriculture, mining, logistics and construction sectors.