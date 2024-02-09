(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 9 February 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company ”)
Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting held at 4:45pm on Thursday 8 February 2024, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.
Resolutions 1 to 13 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 and 15 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
| Resolution
| Votes For*
| %
| Votes Against
| %
| Total votes validly cast
| Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
| Votes Withheld**
| 01
| Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 2023
| 15,728,776
| 98.76%
| 197,720
| 1.24%
| 15,728,776
| 4.61%
| 247,618
| 02
| Approve directors' remuneration report
| 14,147,293
| 90.14%
| 1,548,285
| 9.86%
| 14,147,293
| 4.54%
| 478,536
| 03
| Approve the remuneration policy
| 13,827,588
| 88.56%
| 1,786,973
| 11.44%
| 13,827,588
| 4.52%
| 559,553
| 04
| Reappoint BDO LLP as auditors
| 15,042,586
| 96.08%
| 613,132
| 3.92%
| 15,042,586
| 4.53%
| 519,396
| 05
| Re-elect David Brock as a director
| 13,334,706
| 92.61%
| 1,063,725
| 7.39%
| 13,334,706
| 4.17%
| 1,775,683
| 06
| Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director
| 13,527,527
| 85.36%
| 2,320,214
| 14.64%
| 13,527,527
| 4.59%
| 326,373
| 07
| Re-elect Angela Henderson as a director
| 15,043,879
| 95.00%
| 791,402
| 5.00%
| 15,043,879
| 4.58%
| 338,833
| 08
| Re-elect Justin Ward as a director
| 14,832,985
| 93.74%
| 990,289
| 6.26%
| 14,832,985
| 4.58%
| 350,840
| 09
| Re-elect Megan McCracken as a director
| 14,860,348
| 94.11%
| 930,711
| 5.89%
| 14,860,348
| 4.57%
| 383,055
| 10
| Re-elect Busola Sodeinde as a director
| 14,740,996
| 93.48%
| 1,028,249
| 6.52%
| 14,740,996
| 4.56%
| 404,869
| 11
| To approve the final dividend
| 16,033,132
| 99.37%
| 102,173
| 0.63%
| 16,033,132
| 4.67%
| 38,809
| 12
| To authorise the directors to offer a scrip dividend alternative
| 15,669,231
| 97.93%
| 330,781
| 2.07%
| 15,669,231
| 4.63%
| 174,102
| 13
| To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary shares
| 15,334,466
| 96.38%
| 575,920
| 3.62%
| 15,334,466
| 4.60%
| 263,728
| 14
| To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash
| 13,836,472
| 89.51%
| 1,622,351
| 10.49%
| 13,836,472
| 4.47%
| 715,291
| 15
| To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
| 15,621,841
| 97.30%
| 433,761
| 2.70%
| 15,621,841
| 4.65%
| 118,512
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
Notes:
As at close of business on 7 February 2024, the Company's issued share capital comprised 345,560,959 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 345,560,959 shares.
END
For further information, please contact:
| JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
| ...
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 892 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
