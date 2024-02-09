2024 NCNC: 50+ Industry Leaders Will Gather In Florida This April To Support Child Care Nutrition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 NCNC unites over 50 exhibitors and sponsors, driving forward child nutrition with over 2,000 attendees.

ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This year, the 2024 National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC) will proudly feature over 50 brands and organizations, each playing a crucial role in advancing the health and nutrition of children. Their commitment and contributions are central to the conference's mission of fostering innovation, education, and networking among over 2,000 attending professionals and stakeholders in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).Partnering with us are: Abt Global, Amazing Fruit Products, Association of Early Learning Leaders, Butterball, Butter Buds, Carolina Global Breastfeeding Institute, ChildWatch, Champion Foodservice, Chefables, Choice Partners Cooperative, Darlington Snacks, Dole Packaged Foods, Dr. Yum Project, E S Foods, Early Learning Ventures, Earthwise Bags, Ekon-O-Pac, The Farmers' Truck, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Florida Department of Health, Food & Supply Source, Food for Good (Pepsico), Fresh Baby LLC, General Mills, GCOM, GoGo squeeZ, Goya, Health-e Pro, Healthy Family Project, Institute of Child Nutrition, J&J Snack Foods, JA Food Service/Packaged Meal Kits, Jack Link's, KidKare by Minute Menu, Link2Feed, LogATot, MH Miles, Mushroom Council, Myers and Stauffer LC, My Simple Menu, NAPSACC, National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC), Nestle Nutrition (Gerber), Novick Childcare Solutions, Oliver Pkg & Equipment, Optimum Foods, Penn State Extension Better Kid Care, Peterson Farms Family of Companies, Rockin' Ola, Streamlined Concepts, USDA MyPlate, USDA Breastfeeding Campaign, USDA Patrick Leahy Farm to School Program, The Walking Classroom, and Your Part Time Controller.These organizations exemplify commitment to assuring children receive nutritious meals. Their innovative products, services, and programs are deeply important in the ongoing effort to improve the lives of children nationwide.There's still time to partner with NCNC24!Participating in NCNC24 offers opportunities to showcase your organization's contributions to the space, connect with industry leaders, and engage with a passionate community of professionals. Exhibitors and sponsors will benefit from direct access to a diverse audience, including child care professionals, Head start staff, sponsoring organizations, dietitians, hunger advocates, and policymakers, all dedicated to the cause of child nutrition.Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of young people by providing them with the nutrition they need to thrive.Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.

