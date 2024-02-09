India's Foremost Youth Festival Makes A Grand Return

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANSlife) The highly anticipated Under 25 Summit, renowned as one of India's premier festivals, is set to make a spectacular comeback this year. Celebrating the infinite potential of today's youth, the Under 25 Summit has established itself as a global pinnacle of youth celebrations, bringing together students, creators, performers, and thought leaders. Scheduled for March 9-10, this year's edition will unfold at the iconic Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO at Collective Artists Network, expressed his excitement, stating,“The Summit is arguably the most compelling youth IP in the country today. Seeing its planned trajectory, I wish I could be a student again to experience something like this. The entire Collective flywheel is propelling the summit to its true potential. If you want to know what young India is up to, then this is the place to be on the 9th and 10th of March. The teams have worked hard to ensure a memorable experience for everyone.”

With numerous successful editions under its belt, the Summit stands as one of India's triumphant edutainment intellectual properties, having attracted over 100,000 students. Renowned for its top-tier curation, the Summit seamlessly converges various fields through inspirational speaker sessions, talent discovery platforms, enriching workshops, engaging panel discussions, and interactive experience zones, promising an enriching experience for all attendees.

The star-studded lineup for this year includes luminaries such as Vikrant Massey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Babil Khan, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Nikhil Kamath, Ankush Bahuguna, Bharg Kale, and Kenny Sebastian, among others to be announced soon. Previous editions have featured illustrious speakers like Rana Daggubati, Tanmay Bhat, Alaya F, Abhay Deol, and Sadhguru.

The Under 25 Universe, a pioneering learning technology company focused on holistic education and independent thought leadership of the youth, is an integral part of this celebrated Summit. Captivating a devoted following through its innovative app, the Under 25 Summit, and multiple media platforms, it has recently been acquired by Collective Artists Network, India's pop culture marketplace. For this year's Summit, operational responsibilities are in collaboration with The Silly Fellows

Anto Philip, CEO and Co-Founder of Under 25 Universe remarked,“The summit is an annual culmination of everything that represents youth culture at large, with over 300 students coming together to build, curate, and celebrate confusion we are all set to make this year a very intentional and meaningful one with the best conversations on stage, handpicked performances and an array of experience zones for our 20,000+ attendees.”

