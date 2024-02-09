Community: US Embassy's Statement Is Manifestation Of Disrespect

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Western Azerbaijan Community has responded to the
provocative statement of the U.S. Embassy about the February 7
extraordinary presidential elections, Azernews reports.
"The statement of the U.S. Embassy on the February 7
extraordinary presidential elections is a manifestation of
disrespect for the will of the Azerbaijani people and rudeness that
contradicts elementary diplomatic ethics," the community said.
The response notes that the statement of the country that has
never condemned Armenia's 30-year occupation policy, the ethnic
cleansing committed, the words of "democrat" Defence Minister Nikol
Pashinyan and "genius commander" David Tonoyan in Washington,
threatening Azerbaijan with "a new war for new territories", and
has not even mentioned the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis,
sounds extremely ridiculous.
"If American diplomats attach such importance to the OSCE
recommendations, we first of all urge them to familiarise
themselves with the recommendations of this organisation for the US
presidential elections in November 2020. That report specifically
notes that the recommendations included in previous OSCE reports
have never been implemented. We urge American diplomats to refrain
from hypocrisy," the response of the Western Azerbaijan Community
reads.
