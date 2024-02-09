Community: US Embassy's Statement Is Manifestation Of Disrespect

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Western Azerbaijan Community has responded to the provocative statement of the U.S. Embassy about the February 7 extraordinary presidential elections, Azernews reports.

"The statement of the U.S. Embassy on the February 7 extraordinary presidential elections is a manifestation of disrespect for the will of the Azerbaijani people and rudeness that contradicts elementary diplomatic ethics," the community said.

The response notes that the statement of the country that has never condemned Armenia's 30-year occupation policy, the ethnic cleansing committed, the words of "democrat" Defence Minister Nikol Pashinyan and "genius commander" David Tonoyan in Washington, threatening Azerbaijan with "a new war for new territories", and has not even mentioned the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis, sounds extremely ridiculous.

"If American diplomats attach such importance to the OSCE recommendations, we first of all urge them to familiarise themselves with the recommendations of this organisation for the US presidential elections in November 2020. That report specifically notes that the recommendations included in previous OSCE reports have never been implemented. We urge American diplomats to refrain from hypocrisy," the response of the Western Azerbaijan Community reads.