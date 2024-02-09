Ilham Aliyev Is Leader In Elections With 92.12 Percent Of Votes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to preliminary data received from 100 percent of
polling stations, Ilham Aliyev is the leader in the extraordinary
presidential elections held on February 7 with 92.12 percent of
votes, Azernews reports, the website of the
Central Election Commission (CEC).
CEC informs that, based on the data received from 6,537 polling
stations, the percentage of votes collected by other candidates is
as follows:
Zahid Oruj, nominated for the presidency by himself - 2.17
percent;
Fazil Mustafa, the presidential candidate of the Grand
Establishment Party - 1.98 percent;
Gudrat Hasanguliyev, presidential candidate of the All
Azerbaijan Popular Front Party - 1.72 percent;
National Front Party presidential candidate Razi Nurullayev -
0.80 percent;
Elshad Musayev, the presidential candidate of the Great
Azerbaijan Party - 0.66 percent;
Fuad Aliyev, whose candidacy was nominated by himself - 0.53
percent.
