Ilham Aliyev Is Leader In Elections With 92.12 Percent Of Votes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to preliminary data received from 100 percent of polling stations, Ilham Aliyev is the leader in the extraordinary presidential elections held on February 7 with 92.12 percent of votes, Azernews reports, the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

CEC informs that, based on the data received from 6,537 polling stations, the percentage of votes collected by other candidates is as follows:

Zahid Oruj, nominated for the presidency by himself - 2.17 percent;

Fazil Mustafa, the presidential candidate of the Grand Establishment Party - 1.98 percent;

Gudrat Hasanguliyev, presidential candidate of the All Azerbaijan Popular Front Party - 1.72 percent;

National Front Party presidential candidate Razi Nurullayev - 0.80 percent;

Elshad Musayev, the presidential candidate of the Great Azerbaijan Party - 0.66 percent;

Fuad Aliyev, whose candidacy was nominated by himself - 0.53 percent.