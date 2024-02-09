Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To Over 393K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to February 9, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 393,290 Russian invaders, including 910 in the past 24 hours.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 6,385 enemy tanks (+2 in the past day), 11,921 (+22) armored fighting vehicles, 9,435 (+24) artillery systems, 981 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 666 (+0) air defense systems, 332 (+0) warplanes, 325 (+0) helicopters, 7,209 (+18) UAVs, 1,881 (+1) cruise missiles, 24 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 12,551 (+38) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,509 (+4) units of specialized equipment.
The incoming data on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past 24 hours, the Air Force seven times hit Russian manpower and equipment clusters.
