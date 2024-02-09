Russians Have Already Wounded 1218 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, the Russian army killed 523 children and injured another 1218 children.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this in Telegram .

"More than 1741 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression . As of the morning of February 9, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 523 children were killed and more than 1218 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

The data is not final. Work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, on the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

UN committee calls on Russia to end deportation of Ukrainian

Most children were injured in Donetsk region - 509, Kharkiv - 328, Kherson - 146, Kyiv - 130, Dnipropetrovs'k - 111, Mykolaiv - 101, Zaporizhzhia - 100, Chernihiv - 72, Luhansk - 67.

On February 8, a 7-year-old boy was wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Selidove, Donetsk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, 53 high-rise buildings, 10 private houses and seven administrative buildings in Selydove were damaged as a result of the Russian attack . One person was killed and seven others were wounded, including a child.