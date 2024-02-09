Russian Army Fired 67 Times At Border Of Sumy Region At Night And In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of February 9, the Russian army fired seven times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

This was reported on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 67 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 53 explosions were recorded. The Velykopysarivska, Putvlska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled," the statement reads.

The enemy fired at the Seredyna-Buda community with MLRS (15 explosions) and mortars (6 explosions).

In the Esman community, 6 explosions were recorded as a result of mortar shelling. The Russians also made a machine gun attack.

Four explosions were recorded in Putyvl community as a result of mortar shelling.

Russians dropped 10 mines on the territory of the Velykopysarivska community.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 8, Russians fired 41 times at the border of Sumy region .