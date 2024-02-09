Armenia Fails To Curb Its Diplomats' Badmouthing - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Armenian
authorities cannot manage its diplomats, or they themselves give
them missions day and night to speak out against Azerbaijan,
slander, and have carried out a sort of division of roles, the
Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.
The community made the remark commenting on Armenian Foreign
Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's statements, addressed to Azerbaijan, at
the ceremony dedicated to Armenia's accession to the Rome Statute
of the International Criminal Court, held in the Hague.
Furthermore, the ministry noted that against the backdrop of the
fact that for 30 years Armenia ignored the decisions of
international organizations and even treated them with sarcasm,
today the same Armenian diplomats are begging for help from the UN
Security Council, the International Court of Justice, the French
Senate, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, and racist and hired
journalists such as Rasmus Canback and Lindsay Snell, which is a
clear indicator of their deplorable situation.
