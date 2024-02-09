Russia's Rosatom Joins Setting Educational Hub For Industrial Digitization In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 9. Discussions were held in Tajikistan regarding the establishment of an educational center for industrial digitization and information technologies in the country, Trend reports.

The issue was deliberated among the Committee on Architecture and Construction under the Government of Tajikistan, Russia's "Rosatom" state corporation, and the Moscow State University of Civil Engineering.

During the meeting, the parties endorsed the establishment of an educational center in Tajikistan focused on industrial digitization and information technologies.

Additionally, they discussed the training of specialists at Moscow State University of Civil Engineering in Russia. The parties expressed their readiness to collaborate in the field of education and the professional development of specialists.

The sides also reviewed a roadmap to strengthen cooperation on issues outlined in the Memorandum signed on October 20, 2023, between the Committee on Architecture and Construction under the Government of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services, and "Rosatom".