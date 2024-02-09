Russia's Rosatom Joins Setting Educational Hub For Industrial Digitization In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 9. Discussions
were held in Tajikistan regarding the establishment of an
educational center for industrial digitization and information
technologies in the country, Trend reports.
The issue was deliberated among the Committee on Architecture
and Construction under the Government of Tajikistan, Russia's
"Rosatom" state corporation, and the Moscow State University of
Civil Engineering.
During the meeting, the parties endorsed the establishment of an
educational center in Tajikistan focused on industrial digitization
and information technologies.
Additionally, they discussed the training of specialists at
Moscow State University of Civil Engineering in Russia. The parties
expressed their readiness to collaborate in the field of education
and the professional development of specialists.
The sides also reviewed a roadmap to strengthen cooperation on
issues outlined in the Memorandum signed on October 20, 2023,
between the Committee on Architecture and Construction under the
Government of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Construction and Housing
and Communal Services, and "Rosatom".
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107831956
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.