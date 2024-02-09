Ombudsperson Remarks On Detection Of Mass Burials In Azerbaijan's Asgaran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Commissioner for
Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina
Aliyeva has commented on the detection of a mass burials in
Asgaran, Trend reports, referring to the Ombudsperson's office
of Azerbaijan.
"Thousands of our compatriots were slaughtered, taken captive
and missing, and held hostage as a result of Armenia's
long-standing occupation, genocide, deportations, and terror
against Azerbaijan, all motivated by ethnic and religious
hatred.
Following the liberation of our lands from occupation, mass
graves were discovered on the territories of Sarijali village in
Aghdam district, Dashalti village in Shusha district, Edilli
village in Khojavend district, Farrukh village in Khojaly district,
Yukhary Seidahmedli village in Fuzuli district, Kalbajar, Aghdam,
and other villages.
The discovery of another mass grave in the Asgaran settlement of
Khojaly district, presumably belonging to inhabitants slaughtered
during the Khojaly massacre, verifies Armenia's most serious crime
against humanity, genocide, namely, against Azerbaijan.
Despite repeated appeals to international organizations
regarding genocide crimes committed by Armenia, the facts of
genocide have not yet received legal assessment at the
international level, and the culprits of multiple crimes have not
been prosecuted.
International organizations should put an end to an indifferent
attitude towards Azerbaijan accompanied by double standards, give
legal assessment to such crimes that caused mass and gross
violations of human rights and freedoms, and bring to justice those
responsible for committing crimes," Aliyeva said in her
comment.
To note, a mass grave was found in the Asgaran settlement of
Khojaly district. At least eight human remains were found in the
burial site discovered near Asgaran fortress. It is assumed that
the remains belong to the victims of the Khojaly massacre.
