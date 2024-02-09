Biden Says He Has Been Seeking To Deliver Aid To Gaza, Fighting Pause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden said that he has been "pushing really hard" to secure humanitarian aid for the Gazans and halting the fighting.

Speaking during a news conference, televised late on Thursday, president Biden stated, "I'm of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top,

I've been pushing really hard, really hard to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza. There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying. And it's got to stop."

The US president indicated that his efforts have been aimed at enforcing a "pause" of the fighting, saying, "I've been working tirelessly on this deal - how can I say this without revealing - to lead to a sustained pause in the fighting, in the actions taking place in the Gaza Strip.

"I think if we can get the delay, for that initial delay, I think that we would be able to extend that so that we could increase the prospect that this fighting in Gaza changes."

