UK Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Of US$ 24.37 Billion By 2026 With A CAGR Of 23.6% | THE SEAFAST GROUP, NEWCOLD

UK Cold Chain Logistics Market

By end-use industry, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "UK Cold Chain Logistics Market by End user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the UK cold chain logistics market size was valued at $4.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2026.Request Sample Pages Now:Cold chain can be defined as the technology required to maintain a product within a specified low-temperature range from harvest/production to consumption. It is necessary that the refrigeration units are designed to maintain the temperature within the preferred range and prevent variation in temperature. This implies that goods in the shipments should be brought to the required temperature before loading in the reefers, which requires specialized storage and unloading/loading facilities. In addition, maintaining appropriate temperature conditions in the supply chain and monitoring temperature-sensitive products is necessary. The UK cold chain logistics market includes key elements such as cold storage, cooling systems, cold transport, and cold processing & distribution.Prominent Market PlayersLINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, LLC, THE SEAFAST GROUP, NEWCOLD, CHILTERN COLD STORAGE GROUP LTD, Trade Distribution Ltd, ICE CO STORAGE & LOGISTICS, KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED, AGRO MERCHANTS GROUP, BRING LOGISTICS UK LTD, XPO LOGISTICS, INCIntermodal transportation of goods in cold chain logistics requires storage yards on the transport terminals, namely, ports, which account for around 1–5% of the total terminal capacity. The task is labor-dependent, as each container should be plugged & unplugged manually, and the temperature inside the reefers should be monitored regularly. Reefer stacking areas are dependent on three approaches, which include wheeled storage, stacked storage, and rack storage.Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsThe study in report presents analytical depiction of the UK cold chain logistics market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. Moreover, the cold chain logistics market trends in UK will be deciding on the basis of forecast from 2019 to 2026.The UK cold chain logistics market is segmented on the basis of end user. Depending on the end-use industry, it is categorized into fruits & vegetables; bakery & confectionary; dairy & frozen desserts; meat, fish, and sea food; drugs & pharmaceuticals; and others.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:Factors such as increase in number of refrigerated warehouses and development of the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of standardization pertaining to operating procedures, security, temperature, pest control, and others and high operational cost restrains the UK cold chain logistics market growth. On the contrary, availability of RFID technologies for cold chain applications and adoption of automated software for cold chain logistics are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players .KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy end-use industry, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period.In terms of growth, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is expected to be followed by drugs & pharmaceuticals, bakery & confectionary, fruits & vegetables, and meat, fish, and sea food.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Cold Chain Logistics Market -Secure Logistics Market -On-demand Logistics Market -

