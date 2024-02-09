The Symphonina Foundation Announces Winners Of Its Best Symphonina Of The Year Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today The Symphonina Foundation is pleased to officially announce the winners of its 2023 Best Symphonina of the Year competition. First prize winner, Alex Unseth (USA), was awarded the $2000 grand prize. Jordan Jinosko (USA) was selected as runner-up and earns the $1000 runner-up prize. The accomplished 21-judge panel included Ryan Leach, Dimitri K., Mauritz Lotz, Meredith Moore, Wilhelm von Dungen, Gary Gray, Diana Tash, Daniel Fisher, Imre Czomba, Stanley Grill, Ambroise Aubrun, James Adler, Chetan Tierra, Steve Locks, Pamela Liptak, Jean-Pierre De Villiers, Joanne Lazzaro, Danny Gray, David Bernard, James Dumas, and Sophia Agranovich.

Symphoninas are short symphonies, written with 3 or 4 movements with melodic themes, and play in about 10-12 minutes. The genre of the Symphonina was created by Dr. David Fogel, co-founder of The Symphonina Foundation, as a way to help symphonic music become more amenable to online streaming and reaching younger audiences.“We had 38 entries to the competition this year, triple the entries from last year, and the level of quality across the board was outstanding,” said Dr. David Fogel, CEO of The Symphonina Foundation. He continued,“I want to thank all of the entrants and the judges for their efforts in support of The Symphonina Foundation.” Co-founder, Gary Gray, remarked,“We had an incredible diversity of compositions and composers from around the world. Symphoninas are gaining a lot of momentum as a new genre of symphonic music that everyone can enjoy.”

The Symphonina Foundation is now preparing for the release of the Foundation's second album featuring live performances by the members of the International Symphonina Orchestra, along with the Budapest Scoring Orchestra. The Symphonina Foundation's first album, Introducing the Symphonina: Spreading the Joy of Symphonic Music to Young Audiences Around World, was submitted for Grammy® consideration in 2023 and has received recognition from the Global Music Awards, World Entertainment Awards, Clouzine, and other organizations. The album is for sale and is streaming on Spotify, YouTube, and other streaming services.

About The Symphonina Foundation

The Symphonina Foundation has a mission to bring the joy of symphonic music to younger audiences around the world. The Symphonina Foundation was started in 2020, is 501(c)(3) approved, and is based in San Diego, California, USA. More information can be found at: .

Media Contacts:

David Fogel, Ph.D.

The Symphonina Foundation

+1 8583490848

