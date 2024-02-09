Right Hand Drive 2024 Hummer EV SUV By Autogroup International

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rob Hill - CEOCOLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Title: Autogroup International (AGI) Announces the release of the Right-Hand Drive 2024 Hummer EV SUV for Global MarketAutogroup International (AGI) is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 Hummer EV SUV in right-hand drive, shipping to over 40 countries worldwide. This marks a significant milestone for AGI, as this is the first time the 2024 Hummer EV SUV is available in right-hand drive.The right-hand drive 2024 Hummer EV SUV will be available in three editions - the Hummer EV Edition 1, EV 2, and EV 3 which boasts a powerful EV 830 BHP engine, zero emissions, and an impressive 0-100 KPH acceleration in just 3.5 seconds. With a range of over 500 kilometers, the Hummer EV SUV is set to revolutionize the electric vehicle market with its performance and sustainability.Autogroup International has over 30 years of experience in converting American SUVs, Muscle cars, and Pickup trucks for right-hand drive markets. With this expertise, the company is confident in delivering a safe and high-quality conversion for the 2024 Hummer EV SUV. AGI also holds an ISO 9001:2015 quality assurance certification, ensuring that the vehicle meets the highest standards of quality and safety to meet all country specific compliance requirements.The production of the right-hand drive 2024 Hummer EV SUV is a testament to AGI's commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the global automotive industry. Autogroup International has a proud history of converting 1000's of vehicles to right-hand drive the desirable American muscle cars including the Dodge Challengers and Chev Camaro, powerful pickup trucks including the full range of GMC, Ford and RAM vehicles and SUVs including the GMC Yukon Denali and Lincoln Navigator. The company is excited to bring this iconic and powerful vehicle to customers in over 40 countries, catering to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. The right-hand drive Hummer EV SUV builds on Autogroup's recently launched right hand drive Toyota Tundra Hybrid and right hand drive Ford F-150 Lightning. The right-hand drive 2024 Hummer EV SUV is shipping now. Watch out for its arrival on your local roads!

