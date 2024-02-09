BRS Mlcs Demand Apology From Telangana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members in Telangana Legislative Council demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy apologise for his remarks about MLCs.

The BRS MLCs staged a protest in the house on Friday, demanding that the Chief Minister come to the Council and apologise for his insulting remarks about MLCs.

As soon as the house met for the day, the MLCs raised the issue. They later trooped into the well and surrounded Chairman's chair raising slogans against the Chief Minister

The BRS MLCs condemned certain remarks made by the Chief Minister in an interview to a Telugu news channel.

The MLCs led by K. Kavitha wore black scarves as a mark of protest. They stated that the Chief Minister, who is supposed to protect the honour of the House, should not make such comments.

Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy told the MLCs that he sent their complaint against the Chief Minister to the Assembly Secretary.

Ministers T. Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao slammed BRS members for stalling the proceedings of the House. They said the opposition members should allow the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor for her address.

With the members continuing their protest, the Chairman adjourned the House.

Earlier, the BRS MLCs staged a protest against the Chief Minister in the Council premises.

--IANS

ms/dan