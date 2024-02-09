(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nørresundby, 9 February 2024
Announcement no. 12/2024
In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S has been informed by Danske Bank that, as per 7 February 2024 the holding of shares which Danske Bank directly or indirectly has at its disposal has fallen to less than 5% of the total share capital in RTX A/S.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
RTX CA No 12-2024 - 09.02.24 - Major shareholder announcement
