Major Shareholder Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nørresundby, 9 February 2024

Announcement no. 12/2024







In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S has been informed by Danske Bank that, as per 7 February 2024 the holding of shares which Danske Bank directly or indirectly has at its disposal has fallen to less than 5% of the total share capital in RTX A/S.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

