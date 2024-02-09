(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tom Bullock

Black Owned Bar pays homage to Tom Bullock the first known African American Mixologist for Black History Month.

- Christyn StallworthDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whiskeys, a Black Owned Bar in Dallas, Texas, Celebrates Black History Month with Signature Cocktails Honoring Tom BullockWhiskeys, a popular bar and lounge in Dallas, Texas, is proud to announce its special celebration of Black History Month by paying tribute to Tom Bullock, a prominent African American bartender and author, through a specially curated collection of signature cocktails.Whiskeys has always been committed to honoring the rich heritage and contributions of African Americans, and this Black History Month, the bar is excited to put the spotlight on Tom Bullock, one of the most influential figures in the history of mixology. Bullock's legacy and his significant contributions to the craft of cocktail making have inspired Whiskeys to develop a unique cocktail menu conceptualized exclusively to honor his remarkable achievements.The collection of cocktails aptly named "Bullock's Legacy" showcases Whiskeys' dedication to creating a memorable drinking experience, while simultaneously celebrating diversity and historical significance. Each drink in the collection has been meticulously crafted using the finest ingredients and represents a nod to the artistry and innovation that Tom Bullock embodied throughout his career."We are thrilled to present our 'Bullock's Legacy' collection during Black History Month to celebrate the achievements and contributions of an extraordinary figure like Tom Bullock. As a Black-owned establishment, we feel it is crucial to recognize and appreciate the immense impact African Americans have had in different industries, including mixology," said Christyn Stallworth, Beverage Program Director of Whiskeys.. "Through these signature cocktails, we hope to both educate our patrons about Tom Bullock's tremendous influence and provide a memorable experience that pays homage to his legacy."Whiskeys invites patrons and cocktail enthusiasts alike to join in the celebration of Black History Month by experiencing the remarkable flavors and stories behind each cocktail. Through this unique offering, guests can immerse themselves in the rich history and contributions of African American bartenders in the world of mixology.About Whiskeys:Whiskeys is a distinguished bar and lounge situated in the heart of Dallas, Texas. Established with a vision to provide a unique cocktail experience immersed in whiskey. With over 600 different whiskeys, they pride themselves on their vast knowledge of whiskey and its history. As a Black-owned and operated establishment, Whiskeys continuously strives to create an inclusive atmosphere that celebrates culture, diversity, mixology, and whiskey.

