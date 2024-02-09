Solar Reflective Glass Market : Industry Analysis | Forecasted To Soar At 7.3% CAGR By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solar Reflective Glass Market

The solar reflective glass market analysis is segmented into type, coating method, application, and region.

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The solar reflective glass market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Solar reflective glass, characterized by its special coating, effectively deflects a significant portion of sunlight and diminishes the influx of heat, enhancing comfort indoors. This type of glass enhances brightness and freshness within interior spaces. Widely utilized across commercial, residential, and automotive sectors, solar reflective glass serves to mitigate solar heat penetration into rooms.

Featuring a lightweight construction, solar reflective glass fosters an enjoyable and comfortable indoor atmosphere while maximizing natural light levels. Available in various coatings, such as reflective, tinted, and neutral, this glass type offers diverse aesthetic options. The coating aids in deflecting solar heat, thus maintaining cooler interiors during summer months and markedly reducing heat transmission, resulting in more habitable and comfortable living environments.

Solar Reflective Glass Market Report Highlights

By Type

Reflective

Absorptive

By Coating Method

Soft Coated

Hard Coated

By Application

Automotive

Residential

Commercial

The versatility of solar reflective glass extends to its applications in the construction industry, where it can be used for roofs, windows, skylights, and facades, both externally and internally, in various types of buildings, be it commercial or residential. Its numerous benefits, including energy efficiency, sustainability, comfort enhancement, UV protection, and longer lifespan for upholstery, position it as a key driver for the growth of the solar reflective glass market.

The versatility of solar reflective glass extends to its applications in the construction industry, where it can be used for roofs, windows, skylights, and facades, both externally and internally, in various types of buildings, be it commercial or residential. Its numerous benefits, including energy efficiency, sustainability, comfort enhancement, UV protection, and longer lifespan for upholstery, position it as a key driver for the growth of the solar reflective glass market.

Key Findings of the Study:

. In 2021, North America dominated the solar reflective glass with around 31.7% of the share in terms of revenue.

. The reflective is the dominating segment with around 60.2% of the solar reflective glass market share in terms of revenue.

. The hard coated segment dominated the solar reflective glass with around 44.16% of the share in terms of revenue.

. LAMEA is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 2.8% in terms of value.

. The Soft Coated segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.3% in terms of revenue

. The synthetic system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.8% in terms of revenue.

Competitive Analysis:

The Solar Reflective Glass Industry 's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Key Market Players:

. Heliotrope Technologies

. PPG Industries

. Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

. NSG

. saint gobain

. Central Glass

. e-Chromic Technologies

. Guardian Industries Corporation

. Corning

. Chromogenics AB

. Euroglas GmbH

. Ravenbrick Llc

. Magna Mirrors Holding GmbH

. Gentex Corporation

. Polytron Technologies

